Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 26,600 World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

