Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,070 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HR stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

