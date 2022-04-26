Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $567,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

