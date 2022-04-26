Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $771,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

