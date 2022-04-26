Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 240,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.68. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

