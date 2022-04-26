Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.26 and a 200-day moving average of $310.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

