Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Shares of TSCO opened at $209.96 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

