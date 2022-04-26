UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UGI were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

