UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.35.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. UiPath has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in UiPath by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in UiPath by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,847,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

