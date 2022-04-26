United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

United Airlines stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

