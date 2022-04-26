VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

HYD stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40.

