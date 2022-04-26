Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.