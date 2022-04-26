Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

