WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 240,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,258,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $423,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.