Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $181,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

