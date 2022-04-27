$111.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.80 million and the lowest is $103.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $109.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 6.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 43.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 319,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $207.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

