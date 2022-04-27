12,200 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 245,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NYSE FSS opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

