21,282 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at $9,988,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xerox by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Xerox by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Xerox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

Xerox stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

