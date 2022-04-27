23,341 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

SKIN stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

