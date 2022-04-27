5,217 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $921.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -93.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

