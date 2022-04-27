Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 826.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

