accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $760.90

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 760.90 ($9.70) and traded as high as GBX 785.38 ($10.01). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 738 ($9.41), with a volume of 24,527 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £304.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 760.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 804.75.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.