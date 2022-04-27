Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $862.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,910,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,797. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

