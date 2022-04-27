Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

NYSE BMO opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

