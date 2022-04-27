Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.29.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

