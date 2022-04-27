Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.68 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.90.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

