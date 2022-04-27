Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

Shares of THO opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

