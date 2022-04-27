ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.22

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and traded as high as $50.29. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 7,219 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGESY. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.14) to €44.50 ($47.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

