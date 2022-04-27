Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $210.15

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €210.15 ($225.97) and traded as high as €216.80 ($233.12). Allianz shares last traded at €213.30 ($229.35), with a volume of 1,411,430 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($261.29) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($289.25) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €247.33 ($265.95).
The company has a fifty day moving average of €211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.15.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.