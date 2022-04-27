Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $210.15

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €210.15 ($225.97) and traded as high as €216.80 ($233.12). Allianz shares last traded at €213.30 ($229.35), with a volume of 1,411,430 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($261.29) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($289.25) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €247.33 ($265.95).

Get Allianz alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of €211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.