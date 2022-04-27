Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 107,725 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 66,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MNKD opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

