American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as low as C$3.97. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 150,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. The company has a market cap of C$314.89 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

