Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.800-$0.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.80-0.85 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 141,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 372,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

