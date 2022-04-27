Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.33 Million

Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $213.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.20 million and the highest is $220.40 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $174.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $868.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $891.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $951.75 million, with estimates ranging from $923.80 million to $984.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

