Analysts Set Expectations for Green Impact Partners Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Green Impact Partners (Get Rating)
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.
