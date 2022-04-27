Analysts Set Expectations for Green Impact Partners Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of GIP opened at C$7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$144.33 million and a PE ratio of -43.09. Green Impact Partners has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Green Impact Partners (Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.