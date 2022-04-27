Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.