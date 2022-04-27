Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 305 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.89.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

