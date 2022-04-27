ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $92.83

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.83 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 92.13 ($1.17). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.19), with a volume of 176,875 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ANGLE in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.49) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.32. The firm has a market cap of £218.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

