Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $945.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

