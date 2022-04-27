Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 167,453 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

