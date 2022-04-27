Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.7% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $156.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.