Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,616 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $529,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $755,820,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

AAPL stock opened at $156.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

