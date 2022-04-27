Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 170 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.52. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

