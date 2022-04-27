Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 102.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 119,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

