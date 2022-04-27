Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,578 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

