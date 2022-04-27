Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,582 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iHeartMedia by 10.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iHeartMedia by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 66.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

