Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,656 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitae were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 18.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

