Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 466 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $10,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 30.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after buying an additional 321,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $6,149,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

