Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 790 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE:WHD opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.