Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $663,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.57.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

