Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

